

Full Year Statutory Accounts

Sydney, Mar 31, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK )is a leading licensor of innovative wireless technology and solutions provider for mission-critical communications.



Etherstack technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications for essential services, within and across advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), cellular and satellite networks.



Etherstack leverages our innovative technology and IP that is adaptable across key platforms; Digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Missional Critical Push-to-talk (MCPTX) over cellular and Satellite PTT networks as well as across multiple customers.



Highlights:



Revenue growth: revenue is $9.681 m representing a $1.177 m or a 14% increase over FY 2021 revenue of $8.504 m



EBITDA increased to $3.468 m: up from $2.611 m in FY 21, a 33 % increase



NPAT increased to $2.193 m: Statutory profit after tax has increased $0.738 m or 51% over $1.455 m in FY 21



Sustained Positive Operating Cashflow: Net operating cash inflow of $2.165 m.



Fifth consecutive year of significant positive operating cashflow



Strategic Contracts and Business development: Two new products launched, Samsung relationship extended and new contract with Nokia.



*To view the full report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZI10V57N





About Etherstack Plc





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.