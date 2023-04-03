

Awards Services Contract to Worley for AAM Project

Sydney, April 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce it has awarded Worley Group Inc. ("Worley") a services contract to provide pre-Front-End Engineering & Design ("FEED"), FEED, and project permitting services for its planned commercial scale Anode Active Materials ("AAM") project in the US.



After recently appointing commercial real estate adviser Jones Lang Lasalle ("JLL") to secure a location for its commercial facility in the US, Magnis continues to fast track the development of its AAM project through the stages of pre-FEED, FEED and project permitting. The planned deliverables for the pre-FEED phase include:



- Preliminary equipment lists, layouts and plot plan



- Procurement strategy



- Project schedule



- Preliminary capex and opex cost estimates



With technical support, Magnis will progress the selection of the most appropriate site. Following completion of the pre-FEED phase, preparation of a feasibility study, and selection of the site, Magnis will move onto the FEED and project permitting phases.



Magnis CEO David Taylor said, "We are very pleased to execute this services contract and work in collaboration with Worley. Our AAM facility will produce sustainable high quality anode active materials for our customers and is an integral part of our strategy to become a vertically integrated business across the lithium-ion battery value chain."





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited





Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.