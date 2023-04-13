   Nova Minerals Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold
CEO Small Caps Interview on the Recent MRE Update
CEO Small Caps Interview on the Recent MRE Update

Melbourne, April 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Following the recent MRE update announcement and the accompanying company presentation, Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (QM3:FRA) (NVAAF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to advise that it has today released a video interview with our CEO, Christopher Gerteisen, undertaken with Small Caps to provide more nformation about the new MRE.

To view this interview please click on the link below:
https://novaminerals.com.au/nova-minerals-expands-estelle-9-9moz/


About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals LtdNova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.

   


Contact
Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au



Link: CEO Small Caps Interview on the Recent MRE Update

Related Companies

Nova Minerals Limited              

ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 492) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) New Broad Zone High-Grade Gold System Discovered at EstelleNova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) RPM Continues to Deliver High Grade Gold as Footprint GrowsVIDEO: Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) MD Chris Gerteisen Provides an Update on the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska3D Animation of Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) Estelle Gold Project in Alaska

Research Report

Download Presentation

Nova Minerals Limited


Read More