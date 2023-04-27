

Atomera Signs Commercial License Agreement

Sydney, April 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - K2 Energy Limited ( NSX:KTE ) report that Atomera, Inc. provided an update to the market today, announcing they have signed a Commercial License Agreement with STMicroelectronics.



Detailed below is the announcement made by Atomera on 26th April 2023.



"Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ATOM ), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced the execution of a commercial license agreement with STMicroelectronics (ST). This agreement enables ST to install Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology(TM) (MST(R)) into its facilities and authorizes ST to manufacture and distribute MST-enabled products to its customers.



MST is a quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in semiconductor devices, while shrinking die sizes and reducing cost in today's electronics. In power devices, performance improvements typically include lower "on" resistance, higher breakdown voltages, and die size reductions of 20% or more. As these devices are ubiquitous in all electronic segments, this means consumer electronics such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, datacenters and EVs can improve efficiency, and all segments can lower their component costs.



"With the execution of this agreement, Atomera will be working with ST to bring to production ST products that are enhanced with all the benefits of MST as soon as possible," said Scott Bibaud, Atomera's president and CEO. "We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like ST to commercialize MST in its flagship smart power products."



MST Technology Benefits



Manufacturers can address their yield, power, and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fabs, empowering competitive new product designs on existing lines. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency."



ATOMERA, INC.



About K2 Energy Limited





K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) is currently involved in several major activities, being a Strategic Investor in Energy Saving Technology and Solar Energy. K2 Energy provided critical funding to Atomera, Inc. during its R & D development phase while they developed patentable technology for the silicon chip industry with energy saving and performance attributes. This funding converted into a significant interest in a NASDAQ listed corporation, being Atomera, Inc.