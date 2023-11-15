

Sydney, Nov 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Atomera, Inc. ("Atomera") provided an update to the market, announcing they have achieved a revenue milestone under their first commercial license agreement.



Detailed below is the announcement made by Atomera on 14th November 2023.



"Atomera Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ATOM ), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it has reached a significant revenue milestone under its first license for commercialization of Mears Silicon TechnologyTM (MST(R)). By completing the transfer of intellectual property, including the MST film recipe, Atomera has enabled this customer to manufacture MST-enabled wafers in their fab. After process qualification and payment of further license fees, Atomera's customer will be licensed to sell MST-enabled products, generating ongoing product royalties.



"Our customers' investment in MST is a validation of our technology and a testament to the large commercial applications of our IP," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "We are particularly optimistic when MST is installed into another factory, because it opens the door to innovation in our customer's target technology area as well as in adjacent areas of development. Hands-on experience with MST will naturally expand its adoption, so today's milestone is particularly gratifying."



ATOMERA, INC.



About K2 Energy Limited





K2 Energy Limited (NSX:KTE) is currently involved in several major activities, being a Strategic Investor in Energy Saving Technology and Solar Energy. K2 Energy provided critical funding to Atomera, Inc. during its R & D development phase while they developed patentable technology for the silicon chip industry with energy saving and performance attributes. This funding converted into a significant interest in a NASDAQ listed corporation, being Atomera, Inc.

