Perth, May 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the free Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar.

Date: Thursday 18 May 2023
Time: 12:00pm AEDT / 10:00am AWST
Presenters:

- Chief Technical Consultant - Jason Ward
- Advisor - Dr Steve Garmin

The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via this link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/11E2Y4CQ

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Julia Maguire at julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au


About Belararox Limited

Belararox Resources ASX:BRXBelararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.

  


Contact
Managing Director
Belararox Limited
arvind.misra@belararox.com.au

The Capital Network
Julia Maguire
Investor and media enquiries
julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au



