

Webinar - TMT Project Update

Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the free Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar.



Date: Thursday 18 May 2023

Time: 12:00pm AEDT / 10:00am AWST

Presenters:



- Chief Technical Consultant - Jason Ward

- Advisor - Dr Steve Garmin



The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via this link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/11E2Y4CQ



Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Julia Maguire at julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au





About Belararox Limited





Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.