

Board Changes

Sydney, May 30, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ) announces the following changes to the Board of Directors:



o the appointment of Jason Ward as a non-executive director with effect from 1 June 2023; and



o the resignation of Michelle Stokes with effect from 1 July 2023.



Mr Ward, who is based in Mendoza, Argentina, holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Geology and is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.



Mr Ward is a director and shareholder of Condor Prospecting Pty Ltd, the company that will be responsible for the management and execution of the exploration activities at the TMT Project in Argentina.



Mr Ward has had a highly successful global career as an exploration geologist, having been involved in several discoveries in Oman, Laos, Papua New Guinea and Ecuador. He has over 25 years experience working around the world, most recently in Ecuador where he was instrumental in the discovery of several copper gold deposits, including the Tier-1 Cascabel copper gold porphyry deposit for Solgold plc ( LON:SOLG ).



In addition, Mr Ward has an extensive track record of successfully working with local communities and safely managing exploration teams, working with people from diverse cultures in challenging social and physical terrain.



Ms Stokes (BSc) who is a founder shareholder of the Company and has been a non- executive director since the Company was listed in January 2022, will retire as a director on 1 July 2023.



Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Neil Warburton, commented:



"We would like to thank Michelle for her significant contribution to the company since listing both as a non-executive director and as a geologist providing advice and guidance to the Company and its management team.



We are delighted to welcome Jason to the Board of Belararox as the Company expands its interests into Argentina and look forward to working with him as the Company seeks to pursue exploration activities with his highly experienced team."



The Company has agreed that in addition to director's fees, it will issue Mr Ward 400,000 Performance Rights at no cost on terms and conditions to be finalised and approved by shareholders.





