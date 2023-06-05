

Bullabulling Update

Perth, June 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ) is an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, and has identified potential LCT mineralisation at the Company's Bullabulling 100% owned project. Additionally, the project is considered highly prospective for gold.



- Belararox has identified up to fourteen separate potential Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum occurrences during geological mapping of its 100% owned Bullabulling project.



- The pegmatites are associated with mafic metamorphic rocks adjacent to the Bali Monzogranite and are considered prospective for LCT pegmatites, with additional gold targets identified as sheeted quartz veins.



- This work parallels the success of BMG Resources drilling at its Ubini and Purple Panda prospects in which multiple pegmatite occurrences have been identified in the same structural corridor adjacent to the Bali Monzonite and other potential pegmatite source rocks.



- Future work:



o Assays expected in the coming weeks.

o Systematic surface sampling of the most prospective targets.



Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:



The successful mapping campaign further highlights the Lithium prospectivity of the project and the Company is excited to have identified several potential LCT pegmatites. These will be the focus of exploration efforts in the immediate future.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9P672859





