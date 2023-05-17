loading.........

Perth, May 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this interview, Dr. Richard Lipscombe, Managing Director of Proteomics International Laboratories Limited ( ASX:PIQ ), talks about the agreement recently entered into with Sonic Healthcare (USA) for the PromarkerD test that detects Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) before the onset of clinical symptoms. Sonic Healthcare provide pathology services in the USA and has over 8,000 employees. The PromarkerD test will be part of the diagnostic portfolio for patients who have diabetes, enabling early detection and treatment, preventing more serious development of the disease that leads to dialysis and more complicated management of later stage diabetic kidney disease.



Dr. Lipscombe explains the distribution of diabetes internationally, citing that approximately 10% of Americans suffer from diabetes, with one third progressing to kidney disease. The PromarkerD will essentially form part of the diagnostic "toolkit" for pathology services in the early detection and prevention of DKD.



The company has a platform technology that has other products aimed at convenient blood tests to detect early disease including endometriosis, where no clinical symptoms are apparent.



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.