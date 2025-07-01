WA Proteomics Facility Receives $6m Boost to Supercharge Precision Diagnostics



Perth, July 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce a major $6 million expansion of the WA Proteomics Facility, in partnership with The University of Western Australia (UWA), the WA State Government and Bioplatforms Australia. The funding will support the implementation of an accredited protein biomarker analysis platform, enabling industrial-scale screening to accelerate advances in precision medical diagnostics and agricultural proteomics.



- World-class facility operated by Proteomics International and The University of Western Australia to develop accredited protein biomarker analysis platform for industrial-scale screening



- New funding will target high-throughput precision diagnostics across medicine and agriculture



- Proteomics International and UWA in partnership with Bioplatforms Australia and the WA State Government will invest A$6m over the next three years with Proteomics International's contribution being $1m



The WA Proteomics Facility is a collaborative Public Private Partnership jointly managed by Proteomics International and UWA [ASX 26 November 2019, 20 October 2022].



The Facility brings together deep scientific and technological expertise to translate protein-based biological markers that impact human health, agriculture, and environmental systems into practical and effective tools to answer problems encountered in everyday life.



This expansion comprises a $6 million co-investment over three years by Proteomics International, UWA, the WA State Government and Bioplatforms Australia (through the Commonwealth Government National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS)) including $1 million each from UWA and Proteomics International.



The new investment will fund the establishment of a nationally accredited technology platform for protein biomarker analysis, significantly increasing the facility's capacity for high-throughput, high-accuracy screening. This advanced platform will support the implementation of diagnostic tests for clinical use, whilealso enabling the testing of large-scale agricultural and environmental sample sets.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "This facility can become a national hub for precision diagnostic testing across clinical and agricultural proteomics. Extending our recent successful capital raise with state-of-the-art infrastructure to analyse thousands of samples at industrial scale, we can turn biological insight into real-world solutions-whether that's improving outcomes for patients with chronic diseases or selecting better crop varieties to address food security."



The upgraded WA Proteomics Facility will feature new instrumentation for automated sample handling, quantitative diagnostic workflows, and advanced bioinformatics, driving innovation across industry, research and clinical settings.



Why are proteins important?



While the genome is static throughout life, the proteins expressed by our cells reflect dynamic biological processes-providing a window into the current state of health or disease. The caterpillar and the butterfly have exactly the same genome. The proteins that their cells make are why they are different. By studying protein composition, scientists can develop diagnostics that detect disease earlier, tailor treatments to individuals, and guide agricultural decisions that improve yield and sustainability.



About Bioplatforms Australia (www.bioplatforms.com)



Bioplatforms Australia addresses significant national biomedical, agri-food and environmental research challenges and deliver long term social and economic returns to the nation through provision of genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and bioinformatics research infrastructure and the development of strategic partnerships. Bioplatforms Australia invests in state-of-the-art infrastructure through the Commonwealth Government National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS).



About The University of Western Australia



The University of Western Australia (UWA) is recognised as a leading research-intensive university, attracting researchers of world standing. Since its foundation more than 110 years ago, UWA has inspired change and shaped the next generation of leaders across a range of disciplines. UWA's research focuses on tackling global, regional and local issues, and in providing tangible benefits to the communities it serves. UWA is ranked 77 in the world (QS 2026) and is a proud member of the internationally recognised Group of Eight, a coalition of Australia's leading research-intensive universities.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

