First Patent for Endometriosis Blood Test - Granted in Japan

Perth, June 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the Japan Patent Office has granted the Company its first patent for PromarkerEndo, the proprietary diagnostic blood test for endometriosis.



- Patent granted in Japan protecting the intellectual property (IP) for PromarkerEndo proprietary blood test for the early diagnosis of endometriosis



- Major milestone as the first patent granted worldwide for the PromarkerEndo technology



- The patent supports commercialisation efforts and underpins the commercialisation pathway, enabling future partnerships, licensing opportunities, and regulatory progress



- Published clinical data has demonstrated the patented blood test has high accuracy for diagnosing endometriosis, including in the early stages of the disease



- Patents for the PromarkerEndo technology are also pending in multiple key jurisdictions including Australia, Europe and the United States



- Global need - endometriosis affects one in nine women and girls and currently diagnosis typically takes an average of 7 years



The granted patent, titled 'Endometriosis Biomarkers' (Japanese Patent No. 7698821), provides intellectual property protection in Japan until 16 March 2041 for the Company's novel diagnostic test used for the early detection of endometriosis. This milestone patent is the first patent granted globally for PromarkerEndo, further strengthening Proteomics International's growing IP portfolio.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "This is a significant achievement because it validates the novelty of PromarkerEndo, our world-first blood test for endometriosis. Japan represents one of the largest and most advanced healthcare markets in the world. Securing patent protection for our diagnostic technology in this region is a key step in our global commercialisation pathway and provides a strong foundation for potential partnerships, licencing, and regulatory advancement."



Japan is the world's fourth largest healthcare market, where in vitro diagnostics are of significant importance for the early diagnosis of diseases and are widely used for precision medicine to enable customised treatment and enhanced patient outcomes.



The patented technology is a core component of the Company's latest diagnostic test, which has demonstrated high accuracy in published clinical studies for detecting endometriosis, including the early stages of the disease [ASX 30 December 2024, 26 May 2025]. The test aims to address a major unmet need in the timely and accurate diagnosis of endometriosis, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.



Proteomics International is pursuing patent protection for the PromarkerEndo technology in multiple key jurisdictions, including applications pending in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, India, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.



About PromarkerEndo



Proteomics International's diagnostics development is made possible by the Company's proprietary biomarker discovery platform called PromarkerTM, which searches for protein 'fingerprints' in a sample. This disruptive technology can identify proteins that distinguish between people who have a disease and people who do not, using only a blood test. It is a powerful alternative to genetic testing. PromarkerEndo is a diagnostic blood test for endometriosis, which could provide early screening to rule in or out the need for invasive surgery for women and girls presenting with symptoms of endometriosis. Endometriosis is a common and painful condition that affects one in nine women and girls, occurring when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where is does not belong. The current way to test for the condition is a surgical laparoscopy, with diagnosis taking an average of 7 years.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

