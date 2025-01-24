loading.........

Perth, Jan 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) Managing Director Dr. Richard Lipscombe is Interviewed about the ProMarker Suite of Diagnostic Tests.



In this interview, Dr. Lipscombe explains the ProMarkerD, ProMarkerENDO, ProMarkerESO and OxiDx diagnostic tests that considerably reduce the cost to patient and health care systems by providing a simple blood test replacing otherwise invasive surgery.



Dr. Lipscombe also details the commercial model for the global access to these tests using a "traditional" and "hybrid" approach.



First sales of the predictive diagnostic tests are due first quarter 2025.



To Watch the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/07X1Q212





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

