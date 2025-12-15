PromarkerD demonstrates predictive value for diabetic kidney disease in Aboriginal Australians



Perth, Dec 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, announced new clinical findings showing that its PromarkerD predictive blood test demonstrates promising prognostic accuracy for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in Aboriginal people, one of the highest-risk populations for kidney failure globally.



- PromarkerD shows acceptable and clinically meaningful predictive accuracy for diabetes-related chronic kidney disease (DKD) in Aboriginal people with diabetes



- Peer-reviewed study published overnight in the Internal Medicine Journal shows no statistically significant difference in test performance between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal participants



- High negative predictive value (>85%) supports PromarkerD as a powerful tool for ruling out medium-term kidney decline and optimising healthcare resources



- National health impact: the overall burden from DKD is over 7 times higher for Aboriginal people than for non-Indigenous people



- Next-Gen PromarkerD test is now available to type-2 diabetes patients in Australia via multiple health channels



The results are derived from an analysis of 1,081 adults with diabetes, including 71 Aboriginal participants, drawn from the Fremantle Diabetes Study Phase II and the Aboriginal Diabetes Sub-study. The study assessed the PromarkerD test for its ability to predict incident DKD or rapid decline in kidney function over four years.



These findings highlight PromarkerD's potential to enhance early identification of kidney disease risk, support more targeted intervention strategies, and strengthen health outcomes among Aboriginal people, who have one of the highest rates of diabetes and chronic kidney disease globally. In Australia, the burden of DKD is approximately seven times higher for Aboriginal people compared to non-Indigenous people.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "Aboriginal people bear a disproportionately high burden of diabetes and DKD, often with earlier onset and faster progression - raising both the need and the potential benefit for better prognostic tests validated in these communities."



In Aboriginal participants, the next-gen version of PromarkerD achieved acceptable predictive performance, with area under the ROC curve (AUC) values of 0.71. This result was not statistically different from those observed in the non-Aboriginal cohort (AUC 0.89). Importantly, the test delivered high negative predictive values (also known as 'rule-out' rate) of >85%, indicating that a low PromarkerD score reliably identifies individuals unlikely to experience kidney function decline in the near term.



Professor Tim Davis, consultant physician and endocrinologist at Fremantle Hospital and a Professor of Medicine at The University of Western Australia said, "these findings show that PromarkerD has potential to support earlier, more accurate identification of kidney disease risk in Aboriginal people with type 2 diabetes.



Early prediction is critical in this population, and a reliable test such as PromarkerD can help clinicians focus preventive care where it is needed most - it offers a significant opportunity to improve chronic disease management in remote and regional Aboriginal communities."



The publication, titled 'The prognostic value of a plasma protein-based biomarker test for chronic kidney disease complicating diabetes in Aboriginal Australians', is available from the Internal Medicine Journal (IMJ), the region's leading internal medicine publication, publishing original medical research from all over the world. The journal also plays a major role in continuing medical education through review articles relevant to physician education.



PromarkerD is a validated blood test that can predict DKD up to four years before clinical symptoms appear, supporting doctors in making earlier, informed treatment decisions to improve outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

