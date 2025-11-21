

AGM Address and Company Presentation

Perth, Nov 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, provided the Chair's Address and Company Presentation to be presented at the Company's Annual General Meeting.



Chair's Address



On behalf of the Board, I extend sincere thanks to Richard and the entire Proteomics team for their ongoing professionalism and dedication. I also wish to recognize the valuable contributions and support of my fellow Board members. Collectively, the efforts of our entire team hold great promise to fundamentally improve millions of lives. I likewise offer my gratitude to all our shareholders for their continued support.



Following the conclusion of the formal proceedings of today's meeting, Richard will provide an update on the Company's activities.



As announced in September, Richard has informed us of his intention to retire from his role as Managing Director early in 2026, marking the conclusion of 25 years since founding the Company. Consequently, this will be Richard's final AGM in the capacity of Managing Director.



Before proceeding with today's meeting, I would like to take this opportunity to formally acknowledge and thank Richard specifically for his vision and dedication in building Proteomics International into the outstanding company it is today and for the significant opportunities that lie ahead.



On a personal note, and on behalf of the Board, I thank Richard for the professional and thoughtful manner in which he has managed his planned retirement. This has provided a solid foundation for us to identify and appoint the best possible successor to lead the Company into the future.



By way of an update on this transition, I am pleased to confirm that the recruitment process is well advanced, and we look forward to providing further updates to the market in due course.



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

