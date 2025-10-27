

Perth, Oct 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, announced the following update on its business activities for the three months to 30 September 2025 and subsequent to the period end.



Highlights include:



- PIQ - Clinical certification for diagnostics laboratory: ISO 15189 medical testing certification granted for Proteomics International's Australian laboratory operations.



- PIQ - Board and Management Transition: Proteomics International's Founder and Managing Director, Dr Richard Lipscombe to retire in February 2026. A specialist life sciences executive search firm has been engaged to recruit a new CEO.



- Promarker(R)D - Diabetic Kidney Disease prediction



o PromarkerD launched nationally in Australia on 20 August, and is now accessible online or via referral from the majority of GP practices, with over 2,100 blood collection sites available.



o CPT PLA billing code granted by American Medical Association supporting reimbursement activities



o Simplified next-gen test system released that aligns closely with routine pathology workflows - performance metrics published in the Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine.



o Update on roll-out activities in USA, Australia and Rest of World.



- Promarker(R)Eso - Esophageal Cancer diagnosis



o PromarkerEso launched nationally in Australia on 18 September, harnessing the same logistical and digital resources developed for PromarkerD.



o New results show that the first-in-class blood test can diagnose the early stages of esophageal adenocarcinoma with high accuracy.



o Results presented at the 21st ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases and published in the journal Diseases of the Esophagus.



- Promarker(R)Endo - Endometriosis diagnosis



o Preparations for launch continue as collaboration expanded with leading medical and research institutions.



- OxiDx - Oxidative stress monitoring



o Peer-reviewed study published demonstrating OxiDx can detect oxidative stress and track muscle recovery after a horse race.



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS - ENABLING PRECISION MEDICINE



Proteomics International's activities align with three strategic areas:



I. Commercialisation of the Company's pipeline of precision diagnostics



II. Precision diagnostic tests in development



III. Specialist accredited analytical services on a commercial basis



Go-to-Market strategy for the Company's suite of novel diagnostic tests



Growth in telehealth and increased consumer demand for preventative care are creating sustained momentum for decentralised diagnostics, with the global telehealth market projected to reach US$112 billion this year and US$335 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 16.9%.



Proteomics International's Go-to-Market route embraces this appetite for digital health by using a clinician driven strategy direct to the consumer (both patient and General Practitioner). This path serves as a prelude to potential out-licensing to major industry players in the diagnostics sector, providing maximum optionality for strategic partnering by achieving first sales and building market recognition of each test.



Clinical Certification for Diagnostic Laboratory Operations



[ASX 18 September] Proteomics International achieved a major milestone with ISO 15189 certification granted for its Australian laboratory operations. This medical testing certification represents a core component of the commercialisation and clinical use of the Company's suite of precision diagnostic tests, supporting the roll-out of its specialist laboratory developed tests in Australia, including PromarkerD (launched nationally 20 August) and PromarkerEso (launched nationally 18 September) [see PIQ Annual Report ASX 27 August].



ISO 15189 is the global standard specifically developed for medical laboratories, outlining the quality management and technical requirements needed to ensure accurate and dependable test results.



Certification was granted by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) following a comprehensive audit of Proteomics International's Western Australian laboratory facilities, systems, and processes.



These certifications ideally position Proteomics International to offer both its in-house developed tests, and to commercialise other third-party specialist tests that are emerging across the globe. As precision medicine starts to become a reality for patients, each pathway offers compelling potential new revenue streams for the Company.



