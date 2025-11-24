OxiDx oxidative stress biomarker correlates with enhanced performance in Australian Thoroughbred racehorses



Perth, Nov 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, announced that its majority owned subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd, in collaboration with The University of Western Australia, will today present groundbreaking performance data showing that Thoroughbred horses racing without oxidative stress (as measured by the OxiDx test) were 76% more likely to place and 49% more likely to win than horses with oxidative stress.



- New performance data in Thoroughbred racehorses shows racing without oxidative stress increased performance, with 88% of top-three finishers racing without oxidative stress: horses without oxidative stress were 76% more likely to place and 49% more likely to win



- OxiDx's patented technology detects a sensitive biomarker of systemic oxidative stress linked to muscle damage, poor recovery and increased injury risk



- The findings mark a key milestone confirming the OxiDx test's potential to enhance performance management and improve welfare outcomes in Thoroughbred racehorses



- Results presented today at the Australian Physiological Society (AuPS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Sydney, Australia



- Detecting musculoskeletal injuries is one of the largest problems facing the horse racing industry with a reported 85% of Thoroughbreds sustaining at least one injury during their twoand three-year-old racing seasons



- Partnering discussions ongoing for OxiDx targeting the Thoroughbred horse racing industry



Muscle injuries are a major issue in the racing industry, with it being difficult to objectively identify them, resulting in many going undetected. Approximately 85% of Thoroughbreds sustain at least one injury during their two- and three-year-old racing seasons, potentially as a result of undetected muscle injuries.



A study of 75 racehorses over 216 competitive events demonstrated that the absence of oxidative stress was strongly associated with superior racing performance. Using the proprietary OxiDx blood test, individual oxidative-stress baselines were established and monitored daily across the season. Horses racing without oxidative stress resulted in a higher likelihood of winning or placing in the top three (Probability (P) <0.0001), accounting for 88% of top three finishers. These findings strengthen the growing evidence base supporting the OxiDx technology and highlight its potential to enhance performance outcomes and improve animal welfare practices.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "These results confirm that the first-in-class OxiDx test delivers a unique insight into the physiological readiness of racehorses. By detecting oxidative stress, trainers are better positioned to optimise race performance while maintaining high standards of horse welfare."



The global Thoroughbred racing industry is worth over A$400 billion annually, characterised by intense competition and high-performance demands. The Australian racing industry is valued at over $9 billion, with Australia having more racecourses than any other country in the world, the second-largest number of racehorse starters, and host of the world's richest turf race, The Everest (A$20 million prize money).



Performance variability and injury remain costly challenges for the industry, with musculoskeletal issues responsible for around half of all lost training and racing days. As leading stables and racing authorities accelerate investment in sports science and precision monitoring, the OxiDx test delivers a breakthrough, data-driven biomarker solution to enhance equine performance, reduce injury risk, and protect valuable racing assets.



The new results are being presented today at the Australian Physiological society (AuPS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Sydney, Australia, 23-26 November 2025.



Previously published results have demonstrated the first-in-class OxiDx blood test can accurately identify and assess recovery from exercise-induced muscle damage in Australian Thoroughbred racehorses [ASX 14 July] and can also identify and assess recovery from exercise-induced muscle damage in elite marathon runners [ASX 31 December 2024].



OxiDx commercialisation pathway next steps:



- OxiDx Pty Ltd is currently in discussions with potential partners to accelerate commercialisaton and expand adoption of the OxiDx test in the Thoroughbred horse racing industry both in Australia and overseas. Further updates and launch plans will be provided in due course.



- OxiDx Pty Ltd intends to expand the OxiDx technology to elite human athletes following the equine launch.



The OxiDx test is one of multiple assets in Proteomics International's pipeline of precision diagnostics and represents a substantial commercial opportunity across multiple sports and animal welfare markets.



About OxiDx



OxiDx Pty Ltd (Perth, Western Australia) is a 66 per cent owned subsidiary of Proteomics International.



OxiDx is commercialising technology for measuring oxidative stress developed in collaboration with The University of Western Australia. Oxidative stress is implicated in over 70 health conditions, with levels often reflective of a person or animal's health condition. The patented OxiDx test detects systemic oxidative stress using a precise ratio-metric method to measure protein biomarkers via a simple dried blood sample. Target applications include high-performance athletes and the horse racing industry, where the OxiDx test can be used to assess muscle damage and recovery from exercise.



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

