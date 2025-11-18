

Investor presentation - Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

Perth, Nov 18, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ) released a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to attendees of the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference, a virtual event being held 18-20 November 2025.



Proteomics International will present on Thursday, 20 November at 1pm (AEDT).



*To view the presentation slides, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/12E033TE





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

