

Receives $2.2m in Research and Development Tax Incentive

Perth, Nov 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ) announced that its cash reserves have been further strengthened by the receipt of $2.2 million in research and development tax incentive for the 2024-25 financial year.



Proteomics International's business model sees the Company pursue ground-breaking R&D with blue-sky potential in next generation diagnostic tests using its disruptive Promarker(R) technology platform. This R&D is also supported by revenue generated from providing sophisticated analytical services to the biopharmaceutical and life science industry.



The funding helps to underpin the continued development of the Company's suite of diagnostic tests as they enter their commercialisation phases, along with the advance of Proteomics International's rich pipeline of diagnostics tests in R&D:



- Promarker(R)D - a predictive test for Diabetic Kidney Disease



- Promarker(R)Endo - a diagnostic test for Endometriosis



- Promarker(R)Eso - a diagnostic test for Esophageal Cancer



- OxiDx - a test to measure oxidative stress and track athletic training-related muscle stress



- The Promarker(R) diagnostics pipeline including asthma, COPD and complications of diabetes



In 2024-25, Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd and its subsidiaries spent $5.15 million on R&D, enabling the Company to receive an Australian Government rebate of $2,241,476.



The Federal R&D tax incentive encourages companies engaging in beneficial research to Australia by providing a cash rebate of 43.5% for qualifying activities.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Related Companies