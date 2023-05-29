

ACCC Authorisation to Odin JV for Marketing Gas

Melbourne, May 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ), 50% interest holder and operator of the ATP 2021 nd PRL 211 Joint Venture, other interest holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%, advises the ACCC has issued authorisation for the joint venture members to enter into joint marketing arrangements in respect of the Odin gas field.



The authorisation enables the joint venture members to jointly market gas produced from the Odin field for five years. Within this period, the parties will be able to enter into gas supply agreements with customers on common terms and conditions, including price. Those gas supply agreements may be for a term of up to 15 years.



The authorisation replaces the interim authorisation granted in February 2023.



Further information is provided on the ACCC announcement following and the ACCC website:

