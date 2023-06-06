

iM3NY Certification 2nd Announcement

Sydney, June 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide an update on the UN38.3 certification process for cells produced by iM3NY. Magnis is the major shareholder of iM3NY.



As of June 5, 2023, iM3NY cells have completed all seven applicable UN38.3 tests. Testing on the final batch of cells in the final test (T8) was concluded (progressively) on Friday, 2 June 2023. No other active testing is pending on the batch supplied. Ten of the twenty cells tested have already completed the seven day mandatory observation period.



Once the 7-day mandatory observation period is completed successfully for the remaining ten cells, an official audited report regarding compliance to UN 38.3 certification is expected within 2 weeks.





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited





Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.