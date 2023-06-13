

$25 Million Facility Completed

Sydney, June 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that the maximum number of shares to be issued under the $25 million facility announced on 24 March 2023 have been subscribed for or settled with no further shares to be issued.



The Tranche 1 funding provided by L1 Capital and Regal was extremely helpful to Magnis in furthering its commercial objectives, and the Magnis Board thanks both L1 Capital and Regal for their support.



The Magnis Board does not intend to draw down the additional $25 million tranche available under the facility at the present time.





