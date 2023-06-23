

Stunning New Drilling Results from Yinnetharra

Perth, June 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) is pleased to announce an update for activities at its 100% owned Yinnetharra Lithium Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.



- The Yinnetharra Lithium Project is an early-stage exploration project that covers a large area of 505km2 within the Gascoyne Lithium Province of Western Australia.



o Six (6) well defined mineralised pegmatites at Malinda



o Lithium mineralisation defined from surface to 350 metres depth so far



o Malinda boasts a 'Lithium Mile', comprising two major parallel ore zones M1 and M36 each now drilled out over 1.6km in strike length, remaining open down plunge.



New drilling results, both from M36 include:



o 33m @ 1.9% Li2O from 218m in YRRD118

o 19m @ 1.6% Li2O from 190m in YRRD114



- The results are extremely important being the highest tenor intercept to date at Yinnetharra and a major step out along strike in the M36 pegmatite which has currently been delineated over 1.7km



- The Yinnetharra exploration results have shown consistent improvement, and each round of results has informed and improved our knowledge of the orebody.



- Our confidence that Yinnetharra will become a project of global scale has increased with each round of results delivered.



At Yinnetharra, new assay results received from M36 pegmatite at the Malinda Prospect show the best tenor mineralisation of any pegmatite received to date at the Yinnetharra Project. The results are extremely important for the exploration program because they are from holes that are a significant step out along strike from previous M36 results.



Commenting on the results Executive Chairman, David Flanagan said;



"Yinnetharra is a big system, 216 holes in and we have pegmatites defined along 1.6 kilometres of strike, stacked in a package more than a kilometre wide".



"Mineralisation is open down plunge and it's right here in Western Australia, the single biggest lithium producing region on the planet. We are very pleased with results to date and with multiple targets to test, we have massive upside ahead of us."



To date the Company has completed 216 holes for 51,208 metres at Yinnetharra. This announcement relates to results received from two Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes. A further 102 holes from Yinnetharra project are in the process of being assayed with results due in batches throughout the next few months. The Company is also on track to complete an additional ~100 holes before September 2023 at Yinnetharra.



New Results at the Malinda Prospect show thick, high-grade pegmatite.



Drilling on site at the Malinda Lithium Prospect is rapidly defining the scale of several lithium bearing pegmatites (Figure 1*). These results demonstrate excellent tenor and continuity of mineralisation within the M36 pegmatite. The results are significant being the highest tenor mineralisation intercepted to date within the Yinnetharra project. The M36 pegmatite is a continuous pegmatite body approximately 1.7km long, 5-40m wide and 100-300m in down dip extent.



About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.