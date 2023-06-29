

Kat Gap Plant Endorsed For Efficient Gravity Gold Recovery

Perth, June 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Gold development company Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) ( 2I7:FRA ) ( CSMRF:OTCMKTS ) recently engaged Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd (IMO) to evaluate the Kat Gap processing plant design. IMO provided the services of Mr Grant Harding (F AusIMM) who has inspected the process plant and following a comprehensive evaluation of the current circuit design has confirmed the Kat Gap processing plant is fit for purpose.



Understanding Classic's objective of expediting gold bar production while minimizing costs, Mr. Harding endorses the existing milling circuit configuration as an efficient approach for gravity gold recovery Based on the results of the bench and pilot scale tests conducted, Mr Harding holds the view the current Kat Gap process plant milling, and gravity circuit configuration is ideally suited to maximise the recovery of gravity recoverable gold.



The performance of the pilot plant was consistent with the results of earlier bench scale metallurgical tests reporting 5% mass recovery and gravity gold recoveries between 65% and 75%.



The Company's 100% owned, state-of-the-art processing facility is a crucial component of the mine planning detail, facilitating in-house control over ore processing and gold production. Classics' robust infrastructure provides a competitive advantage, enhancing its ability to capitalize on the upgraded resource and further expand its gold production capabilities.



Mr. Dean Goodwin, CEO of Classic Minerals, stated:



"The Board's decision to proceed with the Gekko and gravity circuit has today been vindicated by IMO's assessment. I can feel the plant coming to life very shortly."



ABOUT THE FORRESTANIA GOLD PROJECT



The FGP Tenements (excluding Kat Gap) are registered in the name of Reed Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX listed Hannans Ltd ( ASX:HNR ). Classic has acquired 80% of the gold rights on the FGP Tenements from a third party, whilst Hannans has maintained its 20% interest in the gold rights. For the avoidance of doubt Classic Ltd owns a 100% interest in the gold rights on the Kat Gap Tenements and also non-gold rights including but not limited to nickel and lithium.



