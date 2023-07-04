

Wet Commissioning Commences At Kat Gap Processing Plant

Perth, July 4, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Ltd ( ASX:CLZ ) ( 2I7:FRA ) ( CSMRF:OTCMKTS ) announces that Wet commissioning of the processing plant at its Kat Gap gold project has commenced. The Company will use part of the bulk sample ore for completing this wet commissioning phase, and ongoing calibration required for efficient and automated throughput, before processing the balance through the gravity circuit.



Highlights



- Industrial Power Solutions Pty Ltd (IPS) commences Wet commissioning at KAT GAP Processing Plant.



- Processing of ore in early July 2023.



- Design expansion work continues for Stage 2 of Kat Gap Gold Project.



The Company's Stage 1 plant consists of a standalone crushing facility, fed into a 1.5-micron trommel for screening, then recirculating through a ball milling operation to achieve optimum screening size. The gravity extraction and separation process will utilise the hydro-cyclone Gekko equipment to produce concentrate ready for gold recovery. Concentrate cleaning will be undertaken using a single Wilfley table separator with a capacity of 1.20 tonnes per day; generating a smeltable gold concentrate.



The projects Stage 1 processing facility has a throughput of up to 100,000 tonnes per annum.



Industrial Power Solutions (IPS) are overseeing the wet commissioning process which is currently being completed by an automation and controls business Consolidated Electrical Solutions Pty Ltd (Coelect). This includes a new CitectSCADA package for data acquisition and local operator control. The commissioning process will include automated sequence testing & instrument calibrations to allow for the required throughput.



Classic will take the opportunity during wet commissioning to log recovery data which will be used to further progress the design work for the Stage 2 expansion of the process plant. During Stage 2 the company will look to introduce a CIL circuit and upscale the milling to achieve a throughput of up to 200,000 tonnes per annum.



IPS will be leading the process design and construction package for Kat Gap Stage 2 expansion and will assist the company in developing an Engineering and Construction plan for the expansion of the processing plant, which will include increased Power Generation and Power Distribution infrastructure, Instrumentation and Software development. The Company will use bespoke software upgrades to implement all additional equipment and automate the processing plant with minimal interruptions to the existing process.



CLZ will continue its civil works study for Stage 2 expansion of the Kat Gap Project. This includes the processing ROM, increased water supply and storage facilities, development of additional access roads, workshops, administration buildings, and tailings storage.



IPS is a Western Australian based design engineering company that specializes in process engineering, electrical instrumentation, project management, HAZOP studies, project implementation, commissioning, operator training and operational support.



Further to the announcement of 27 June 2023, Classic has completed the drilling of a second water bore which is producing significantly more water than the first bore. The two bores are now active and will be engaged to supply the required amounts of water for the processing plant and other operational and developmental needs of Classic Minerals.(1)



(1) ASX Announcements of 27 June 23, 30 June 22 and 04 April 22.



