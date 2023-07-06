   Vintage Energy Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Webinar Presentation

Melbourne, July 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) advises it will participate in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" webinar, to be held Friday, 7 July 2023 from 12:30pm AEST.

Managing Director, Mr. Neil Gibbins will provide an overview of Vintage and its operations and plans in supplying gas from the Cooper Basin to south-eastern Australian energy users and for commercialisation of the Nangwarry gas resource.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom. To access further details, and register for the event, please visit:
About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy LtdVintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

    


Contact
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

Don Murchland
Investor relations
+61 439 300 932
don.murchland@vintageenergy.com.au



