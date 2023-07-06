

Investor Webinar Presentation

Melbourne, July 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) advises it will participate in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" webinar, to be held Friday, 7 July 2023 from 12:30pm AEST.



Managing Director, Mr. Neil Gibbins will provide an overview of Vintage and its operations and plans in supplying gas from the Cooper Basin to south-eastern Australian energy users and for commercialisation of the Nangwarry gas resource.



This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom. To access further details, and register for the event, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8F05X34M





