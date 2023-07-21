

Noosa Mining Investor Conference Presentation

Perth, July 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) is focused on rapidly advancing the Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production, whilst conducting an aggressive exploration program at the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project.



Mt Ida Lithium Project



- First year of lithium exploration delivered a 12.7Mt resource, 6 new priority targets



- Prioritising conversion of resources from Inferred to Indicated & measured



- Fantastic results from infill and extensional drilling this year at the Mt Ida project;



o IDRD162: 41.2m @ 1.8% Li2O from 276.8m

o 90.1 metres at 0.95% Li2O from 674m;



- Multiple regional Air-Core ("AC") lithium anomalies present priority follow up targets as well as the Gap & Little Sister



- Drilling program well underway - 8 rigs, 200+ holes for a combined 60,000 metres



Yinnetharra Lithium Project



- One of the most exciting Lithium exploration projects in Australia



- The Yinnetharra Lithium Project covers a very large area of 575km2 within the Gascoyne region of Western Australia



- The Malinda Prospect located within the Yinnetharra Lithium Project is the current focus of exploration activities and hosts >50 mapped pegmatites



- Delta Lithium are rapidly advancing the project to realise its true potential in alignment with the Company's 'speed to market' narrative



- 90,000 metres and over 400 drill holes underway to target a globally significant project in 2023



- Since acquisition in September 2022, Delta Lithium has completed ~275 drill holes for more than 65,000m at Yinnetharra and are drilling 20,000m per month



About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.