

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Aug 1, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of GoConnect Limited ( NSX:GO8 ) provide the following report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.



GO8 continued to derive income from sale of investment. Go Green Holdings Ltd ("GGH") co-founded by GO8 is expected to generate its own revenue and profits during the next 12 months and will then be in a position to distribute dividends to its shareholders including GO8.



GO8 generated $60,000 from GGH share sale income in the June quarter 2023, ending the quarter with a small cash outflow of $2,107, a 96% improvement in net cash outflows compared to the previous corresponding June quarter. Since the end of the June 2023 quarter, GO8 has received commitments for additional GGH share sale of $50,000.



GO8 continues to be supported, when required, by Sino Investment Services Pty Ltd with unused credit facility at the end of the June quarter. The unused credit facility together with the company's ability to generate income from investment will be more than sufficient to cover GO8's future expenses.



About GoConnect Limited





GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.