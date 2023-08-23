

COVIRIX Medical and Numolux Group Enter Strategic Partnership

Sydney, Aug 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Limited ( NSX:GO8 ) advise that COVIRIX Medical and Numolux Group have entered into a strategic partnership for anti-viral drug development platform.



View the media release (in link below*) by the Numolux Group of South Africa. The Numolux Group launched the BRICS Health and Pharmaceutical Association of Africa in May 2023.



BRICS is a significant political alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Collectively, BRICS accounts for over 31% of global GDP and over 40% of global population. 40 additional countries have applied formally to join BRICS or have expressed the intention to join. The 15th BRICS Summit is being hosted by South Africa between 22 and 24 August 2023 in Johannesburg.



Numolux Group and COVIRIX Medical Pty Ltd have entered into a strategic partnership:



that will focus on establishing an inhaled antiviral drug development platform by repurposing, starting with South Africa for the African continent, then extending to the entire BRICS + Alliance for treatment of diseases, starting with viral respiratory intra-nasal inhalational delivery routes.



the parties will co-operate with each other in the areas of pre-clinical and clinical research, registration, marketing, and distribution of antiviral products in South African and other African markets.



COVIRIX Medical is the first Australian pharmaceutical company to position itself in the BRICS + Alliance, leveraging on the strong business relationships of the Numolux Group within South Africa, a key member of the BRICS + Alliance, and the leadership of South Africa within the African continent, a market with a population of over 1.4 billion people.



Go Green Holdings Ltd is a significant shareholder of COVIRIX Medical with a 24% shareholding interest.



NSX listed GoConnect Ltd (GO8) holds a 43% shareholding interest in Go Green Holdings.



*To view the media release, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NK50P879





About GoConnect Limited





GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.