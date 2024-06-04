NewGenIvf Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet for Potential Reverse Merger with COVIRIX



COVIRIX Medical - NIVF Media Release

Sydney, June 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Ltd ( NSX:GO8 ) holds 43.5% of Go Green Holdings Ltd which holds a major interest of 24% in COVIRIX Medical. The proposed merger values COVIRIX Medical at US$617 million which, when consummated, will involve NIVF issuing its shares at a deemed price of US$6 per share to acquire 100% of COVIRIX Medical. COVIRIX Medical shareholders will then hold 85.8% of the combined NASDAQ listed NIVF entity.



To view the press release published on the US NASDAQ market by NewGenIvf Group Ltd ("NIVF") in relation to the merger Term Sheet signed with COVIRIX Medical Pty Ltd, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q7EX489F





About GoConnect Limited





GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.

Related Companies