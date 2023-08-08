

2023 Full-Year Results Date and Webinar

Sydney, Aug 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ) will release its financial results for the Full Year ended 30 June 2023 following normal trading hours on Monday, 28 August 2023.



Following the release, our CEO, Mr Rene Sugo will be joined by our CFO, Ms Kate Denton, to present the Full Year 2023 results via a webinar.



When: Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Time: 9:00am - 10:00am AEST



Shareholders are encouraged to watch the presentation live by pre-registering for the presentation using this link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/A3YV010G



The presentation will be recorded and will be made available for viewing later in the day.





