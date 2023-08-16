

Appointment of Joint Company Secretaries and CFO

Melbourne, Aug 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Vincent Fayad and Mr Kurt Laney both as Joint CFO / Company Secretary - effective immediately.



Lithium Universe Limited's Chairman Mr Iggy Tan commented "we are fortunate to have Vince Fayad with such a vast array of experience particularly with local and international exploration mining experience and Kurt Laney join the team and I look forward to working with them."



Mr Fayad is a Chartered Accountant and has more than 40 years' experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and advisory-related services primarily undertake by mid-tier accounting firm, PKF. In 2016, Mr Fayad established his own firm Vince Fayad & Associates, providing accounting and advisory services within Australia and overseas. Over the last 25 years, Mr Fayad has spent a significant amount of time advising on various transactions, predominately related to the mining and exploration industries and providing accounting and corporate secretarial experience to mining exploration companies. Mr Fayad is currently an Executive Director and joint Company Secretary of Astute Metals NL ( ASX:ASE ) and he is also a joint Company Secretary of Greenvale Energy Ltd ( ASX:GRV ). He is also a Non-Executive Director of Nexon Asia Pacific Pty Ltd, a telecommunications company, controlled by private equity group EQT. Mr Fayad's previous public company experience includes being the Executive Director of Greenvale Energy Limited ( ASX:GRV ), Executive Director and Company Secretary of European Lithium Limited ( ASX:EUR ).



Mr Laney is an experienced Chartered Accountant specialising in the provision of accounting, taxation, and corporate secretarial services. Mr. Laney has also worked in several similar roles for other ASX listed companies and is highly experienced in mining company requirements. Mr Laney is currently a joint Company Secretary of Astute Metals NL ( ASX:ASE ) and joint Company Secretary and CFO of Greenvale Energy Ltd ( ASX:GRV ). He was also previously the former joint Company Secretary and CFO of Polymetals Resources Limited ( ASX:POL ).



Mr Laney is an Associate Director of Vince Fayad and Associates Pty Ltd, based in Sydney.



Both Mr. Vincent Fayad and Mr. Laney will act as Joint CFO / Company Secretaries for the Company. In accordance with ASX Listing rule 12.6, both Messrs Fayad and Laney will be responsible for all communications with the ASX in relation to ASX Listing rule matters.



Messrs Fayad and Laney will assume the role from the outgoing Company Secretary, George Lazarou.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.