LU7 COMPLETES LEGAL DD ON TRANSFORMATIVE PV SOLAR CELL RECYCLING ACQUISITION



Acquisition Legal Due Diligence Complete

Melbourne, July 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( KU00:FRA ) ( LUVSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 18 June 2025 (Announcement), it has now completed legal due diligence to its absolute satisfaction. As such, the Company is now progressing towards completion of the Acquisition (defined below).



ACQUISITION DETAILS



As detailed in the Announcement, the Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the global rights to commercially exploit a patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology. The rights will be secured via an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University (MQU), held through an Australian-incorporated holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM). The transaction will be effected by the Company acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of NAM (Acquisition).



As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Acquisition was conditional on the Company completing legal due diligence. This has now been completed to the satisfaction of the Company.



Completion was also conditional on the Company, NAM and MQU entering into a variation to the licensing agreement to reflect the change in ownership of NAM. The parties have since agreed in writing to waive this condition to allow completion of the Acquisition to proceed, with the variation to be entered into with MQU as soon as practicable following completion.



The Company will now proceed to the acquisition of NAM.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Related Companies