Perth, Aug 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) notes the recent acquisition of shares in the Company has taken Lithium Resources Operations Pty Ltd to a 14.24% holding of the fully paid ordinary shares in Delta, as reflected in the substantial shareholder notice released to the market today.



The Company welcomes Lithium Resources Operations Pty Ltd a subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited ( ASX:MIN ) as a new substantial shareholder. Mineral Resources is a leading diversified resources company, with extensive operations in lithium, iron ore, energy and mining services across Western Australia.



Commenting on the new substantial holder Executive Chairman, David Flanagan said;



'Mineral Resources runs a very successful Lithium business. The recent acquisition of shares provides additional verification of Delta Lithium's projects, their strong exploration potential and near-term ability to enter production'.





About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.