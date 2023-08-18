

Webinar Presentation

Melbourne, Aug 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 18th of August 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/ 10:30am AWST.



Alex Hanly - CEO will provide an overview of the Company's main objective which is to establish itself as a prominent Lithium project builder by prioritising a swift and successful development of Lithium projects.



This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.



To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2C93D1HV



A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.