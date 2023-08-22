

Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Aug 22, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - It has been a pivotal year for Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), with the signing of a landmark deal to bring our PromarkerD test for diabetic kidney disease to patients in the United States.



This significant agreement marks Proteomics International's transition from a research and development company to full commercialisation.



Other key milestones in the rollout of PromarkerD include the granting of a CPT PLA reimbursement code in the United States, publication of a Medtech Innovation Briefing in the United Kingdom, and research further demonstrating the clinical utility of the test.



At the same time, Proteomics International is continuing to harness our PromarkerTM technology to develop new diagnostic tests in areas of unmet medical need.



Particularly exciting is the Company's novel test for endometriosis, which this year was shown to correctly identify up to 90 per cent of patients with moderate or severe endometriosis, compared to symptomatic controls.



The Company's work in oesophageal cancer is also showing great promise, with a prototype diagnostic test for oesophageal adenocarcinoma detecting up to 90 per cent of people with the condition.



*To view the Annual Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0DI2000Z





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.