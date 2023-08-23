

Trading Update - Revenue Guidance

Sydney, Aug 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to provide a trading update and revenue guidance for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. All amounts are in USD.



Trading update



The unaudited 30 June 2023 half year results are:



- Revenue: revenue was $2.9 million down 40% on the prior corresponding period (half ending 30 June 2022 or "pcp"). The decrease is primarily due to project delays outside of Etherstacks' control but also reflects the inherent nature of Etherstack's revenues which may be volatile when driven by a small number of large projects and associated milestones which often balance out in the subsequent half. Revenue guidance for the full year ending 31 December 2023 is set out below



- EBITDA: EBITDA is ($0.54) million down from $2.2 million in the pcp



- Statutory net profit/(loss) after tax: Statutory net loss after tax is ($1.5) million a decrease from $1.6 million profit for the pcp



Full details will be set out in the half year financial report to be finalised shortly.



Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance



Etherstack expects revenue for the year ending 31 December 2023 to be in the range of USD 9.1 million to USD 10.1 million.



This compares to the 31 December 2022 revenue result of $9.7 million



Achieving the 2023 guidance revenue outcome assumes:



- No significant variation in foreign currency rates vs the reporting currency (USD)



- Project deliverables which determine the timing of revenue recognition are delivered as planned/scheduled. There can be project delays, beyond the control of Etherstack, which lead to revenue being recognised in different periods to original plans and schedules. As noted in the past, the revenues from Etherstack projects can be driven from a small number of individually large projects and a change in the timing of the recognition of the revenue can have a material impact on the results for a particular period.





About Etherstack Plc





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.