

Half Year results Investor presentation

Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) is a wireless technology provider that supplies our own mission critical wireless networks to the public safety, utilities and resource sector. The company also licenses key technology to over 20 other wireless equipment manufacturers globally.



- Etherstack plc (UK) is a majority Australian owned business listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX:ESK )



- R&D offices in Sydney, Yokohama, Reading (UK) and New York



3 Core Businesses (diversified revenue mix)



- Digital radio networks for first responders, essential services, resource sector and security/defense organizations - high margin system sales and support revenues



- Technology licensing of R&D keeps our own products fresh and generates additional royalties revenue



- New high growth cellular network technology to bridge 4G/5G networks with existing government digital radio networks - licensing deals with Samsung & Nokia



About Etherstack Plc





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.