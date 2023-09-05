

Investor Presentation

Melbourne, Sep 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Alex Hanly will be presenting at the New World Metals Investment Series. Mr Hanly will be presenting at the following locations and dates:



- Hyatt Regency Hotel Perth, 5 September 2023

- Grand Hyatt Hotel Melbourne, 12 September 2023; and

- The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, 14 September 2023.



To view the presentation to be delivered by Mr Hanly, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P5ES9F8T





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.