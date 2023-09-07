

RIU Good Oil & Gas Energy Conference Presentation

Melbourne, Sep 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is a young Australian oil and gas producer and explorer. Just 5 years old, Vintage has discovered 2 commercial gas fields, is supplying gas to east coast Australia and holds long term supply contracts with key utilities.



Vintage has over 40 PJ of uncontracted 2P gas reserves connected to east coast markets and available for contracting and is exempt from the $12/GJ price cap.



