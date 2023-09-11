

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Melbourne, Sep 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of world-renowned lithium expert Dr Jingyuan Liu as Non-Executive Director to the Board. This is a key appointment that strengthens the existing lithium experience and technical capability of the LU7 Board.



Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry.



He previously held the position of General Manager of Development and Technologies at Galaxy Resources Limited, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant, now owned by Tianqi Lithium Corp. Jingyuan also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project in Argentina. Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.



Jingyuan has over 30 years of experience in project management, process, and equipment design for minerals processing and in the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel, and energy industries, both in Australia and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia. He has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.



Dr Liu is currently the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) developing high-capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries as well as sodium chloride solid-state batteries.



In response to his appointment, Dr. Liu expressed his excitement about joining the team that is tasked with considering the Company's Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy in James Bay, Quebec, Canada.



He explained that the QLPH is envisioned to encompass a versatile, standalone concentrator known as the QLPH Concentrator, boasting a processing capacity of 1 million metric tons per annum. This facility will serve as a vital source for a lithium carbonate refinery, the QLPH Lithium Carbonate Refinery, with the capability to produce 16,000 tons per annum of battery-grade lithium carbonate.



Dr. Liu shared the Company's vision of becoming the preferred downstream solution for small to mid-sized lithium mining operations in Canada, with an intended target market encompassing Canada, the United States, and Europe for their battery-grade lithium carbonate.



He elaborated on their strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over lithium hydroxide, driven by the anticipated growth in demand for carbonate attributed to the increased adoption of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. He cited Tesla's shift to LFP lithium-ion batteries as a notable example, owing to their enhanced safety features and cost-effectiveness. Currently, the split between carbonate and hydroxide production stands close to a 50/50 ratio. In conclusion, Dr. Liu underscored his well-established track record, citing his extensive experience with the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant, a globally renowned benchmark for producing high-quality battery-grade lithium carbonate.



Commenting on the critical strategic appointment, Chairman, Mr. Iggy Tan said "Dr Liu is well known in the lithium industry as the "go to expert" in lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide technology. Dr Jingyuan Liu's appointment as Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors of Lithium Universe Limited is a significant move that further enhances the Board's expertise in the lithium industry, with Jingyuan having served as a special adviser for numerous lithium projects globally. With his expertise in operating the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant and being my right-hand man during our time at Galaxy, LU7 is fortunate to have such a critical lithium professional on the Board." He said.





