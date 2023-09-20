

Launch of Investor Hub

Melbourne, Sep 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) today announces the formal launch its Investor Hub. The Investor Hub is a dedicated platform for investors to learn more about Lithium Universe and our latest activities during this period of rapid growth for the company.



Lithium Universe will be regularly uploading new content to the hub, including videos accompanying select announcements, education material, expert interviews and corporate research.



Lithium Universe encourages investors to post questions/feedback through the Q&A function accompanying each piece of content and the team will respond in a timely manner.



How to join the Lithium Universe Investor Hub:



1. Head to: https://investorhub.lithiumuniverse.com/auth/signup



2. Follow the prompts to sign up for an Investor Hub account



3. Complete your account profile



Investors with complete accounts on the Investor Hub may be invited to exclusive company events and corporate opportunities from time to time.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.