

Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Sep 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) announced a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.7Mt @ 1.2% Li2O at the Mt Ida Project in October 2022, and work for much of this past year has subsequently focused on approvals, progressing technical work and further extensive drilling to support development of this resource, ultimately into a producer of lithium concentrate.



In addition, a second lithium exploration project, the Yinnetharra Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA, was acquired in September 2022. Drilling commenced in early November 2022 and is ongoing, producing many exciting results, with the project shaping up to be something of significance.



*To view the Annual Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5B20IY05





About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.