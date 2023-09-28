

Commencement of Concentrator Engineering Study

Melbourne, Sep 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce that Primero Group Limited (Primero) has been appointed as lead manager in relation to the design of a multi-purpose standalone concentrator (Concentrator Engineering Study). This appointment is consistent with the business model strategy outlined in the Company's Prospectus (refer ASX release 10 August 2023) of establishing the Company's Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH). The Company intends on pursuing its QLPH strategy in parallel with its exploration activities to establish a vertically integrated mine to battery grade lithium carbonate processing hub in Quebec, Canada.



Founded in 2011, Primero specialises in providing design, construction, and operational services for resource projects worldwide. With extensive experience in the lithium sector, Primero's vertically integrated business model provides for Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) capabilities, enabling its clients to conserve their capital expenditures whilst expediting the transition from an exploration-based, to production-based business operation.



The appointment of Primero to undertake the Concentrator Engineering Study follows an extensive process to procure a contractor with the suitable experience and capabilities to undertake the design of a stand-alone concentrator with the ability to process 1 Mtpa of spodumene ore. The expected design is anticipated to be similar to that of the Mt Cattlin plant, which uses a simple dense media separation (DMS). The processing plant will involve a four-stage crushing operation to produce particles less than six millimeters, which will then undergo DMS. Additionally, a small flotation circuit will be incorporated into the crusher under-size stream to enhance recoveries. The Company's team of lithium experts will be assisting Primero in the execution of this strategy.



The Concentrator Engineering Study will also define the process and non-process infrastructure requirements for the concentrator project as well as the definitive estimated capital and operating costs. The study will address specific project development, delivery, and operating considerations including permitting and approvals, beneficiation flowsheet, risk management, sustainability measures, and product logistics.



Mr Iggy Tan, the Chairman of LU7 said "We are fortunate to partner with a group such as Primero who has extensive lithium process design experience. Their experience includes the Bald Hill Lithium Project, Core Lithium's Finniss Project, Covalent Lithium's Mt Holland project, Allkem's James Bay Project, Piedmont Lithium Project, and Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora Project. The design of the QLPH concentrator will be closely directed and supervised by the LU7 team of lithium experts. We know what we want to design and build, Primero will be executing our very specific plans".





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.