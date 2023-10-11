

Clean Hydrogen Investment

Perth, Oct 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - At a BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) shareholders' meeting held on 21 June 2022 shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company, Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (Clean Hydrogen). BPH and its 36.1% investee Advent Energy Ltd (Advent), together the Purchaser, subsequently settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (8% BPH and 2 % Advent) in July 2022.



The Purchaser had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchaser has loaned a further US$950,000 under this agreement and the Purchaser and Clean Hydrogen have now executed a Loan Conversion Agreement which will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchaser's further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.



BPH now has an interest in 2,628 shares (representing a 15.6% interest) and Advent has an interest in 656 shares (representing a 3.9% interest) in Clean Hydrogen.



Clean Hydrogen has also issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue.





