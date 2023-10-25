

Exclusivity Extension with Aussie Broadband

Sydney, Oct 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ) refers to its announcement on 29 September 2023 advising the receipt of a non-binding indicative conditional proposal from Aussie Broadband Limited ( ASX:ABB ) to acquire all of Symbio's shares via a scheme of arrangement, along with the commencement of a 15 NSW business day period of exclusivity to undertake confirmatory due diligence.



Discussions and due diligence are continuing and the parties have agreed to extend the Exclusivity End Date under the Exclusivity Deed (a copy of which was annexed to Symbio's 29 September 2023 announcement) to 11:59pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023.



There is no certainty at this stage that any agreement will be reached or that a transaction will eventuate. At the current time, shareholders do not need to take any action and the Board will update shareholders as appropriate.





