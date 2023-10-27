

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen.



Clean Hydrogen has also issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue.



The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.



Advent Energy Limited ("Advent")



PEP 11 Permit



Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 35.8% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ). PEP 11 interests are:



Advent Energy 85 %

Bounty Oil and Gas 15%



On 14 July 2023 the Hon Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, gazeted/designated an area of the Pacific Ocean area off the Hunter Region of NSW as suitable for offshore wind energy development and that it would be open for industry to develop wind farms (Declared Wind Area). It will become Australia's second official offshore wind energy zone.



Having reviewed the PEP 11 seismic data and the drill data from the Seaclem 1 well the Declared Wind Area does not materially impact the PEP 11 Title or the main PEP 11 target areas.



Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical")



Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.



In September 2023 Cortical secured FDA 510(k) clearance in the USA for its flagship technology, the Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor or BARM(TM) system version 1. The Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") is the federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services which regulates the sale of medical device products (including diagnostic tests) in the U.S. and monitors the safety of all regulated medical products. FDA approval is a necessary precursor for sales of BARM(TM) to commence in the USA.



About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

