

Yinnetharra and Mt Ida Exploration Update

Perth, Nov 10, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) is pleased to provide an operational update for exploration activities on both the Yinnetharra and Mt Ida Lithium Projects in Western Australia.



Drilling has been ongoing at both projects with excellent exploration and studies work at both sites.



Highlights:



- Strong drilling results received from the Yinnetharra Lithium Project including:



o 47.3m @ 1.3% Li2O from 82.6m in YDRD011

o 44m @ 0.84% Li2O from 3m in YDRD249

o 18.5m @ 1.1% Li2O from 64.8m in YDRD014

o 25.5m @ 0.8% Li2O from 38m in YDRD015

o 10m @ 1.3% Li2O from 256m in YRRD227



- Yinnetharra soil sampling illuminates robust Li anomalies at the undrilled prospects of Jamesons, Calypso East and Malinda South



- Strong drilling results received from the Mt Ida Lithium Project, including shallow lithium:



o 12m @ 1.6% Li2O from 203m in SPRD051

o 11m @ 1.52% Li2O from 92m in GCS0030

o 11m @ 1.3% Li2O from 75.7m in IDRD197

o 7m @ 1.1% Li2O from 35m in AURD010



And also more high-grade Gold:



o 4m @ 41.2 g/t Au from 79m in GCS0068

o 11m @ 7.3 g/t Au from 68m in GCS0049

o 5m @ 12 g/t Au from 66m in GCS0047

o 3m @ 17.3 g/t from 71m in GCS0051



- Mt Ida mapping and drilling at the new, nearby Long John Prospect has identified outcropping LCT pegmatites with assays up to 0.2% Li2O



Commenting on the operations update Managing Director, James Croser said;



"This a very exciting time for Delta with, continued exploration success steadily building confidence in both lithium projects at Mt Ida and Yinnetharra. The exploration team has been tireless in their pursuit of the emerging discovery at Yinnetharra which continues to show massive potential. Equally, the growing confidence in the Mt Ida ore body is steadily improving and we have now identified a new prospect in Long John to the east of the Sister Sam pegmatite.



The shallow nature of some of the recent drill results at Yinnetharra is compelling, as they provide for an early potential source of ore from surface upon commencement of mining.



Our ongoing investment in exploration will deliver confidence in the studies and forward planning activities that flow from this solid geological understanding. This is a critical risk mitigation strategy as we seek to rapidly develop our lithium assets."



Yinnetharra Exploration



Ongoing drilling at the Yinnetharra Project has continued to demonstrate thick continuous lithium mineralisation from surface. Drilling has been utilising two (2) Reverse Circulation (RC) rigs and one (1) Diamond Drill (DD) rig, testing Malinda pegmatites along strike and down dip.



Wide spaced step out drilling has been used to define the edges of known pegmatites at Malinda.



Pegmatites are forming shallow dipping sheets within which thickened zones (up to 70m thick in places) that contain spodumene have a shallow easterly plunge, with emplacement and morphology of the pegmatites controlled by a series of structures and contacts between amphibolite and schist units.



Following the release of the maiden Lithium MRE at Malinda, planned for later this quarter, Delta's drilling strategy at Yinnetharra will transition towards infill drilling to build confidence in the geological model. Two (2) rigs will undertake infill drilling on known pegmatites for the coming months in preparation for commencement of mining studies planned at Malinda. One (1) RC rig will test regional anomalies adjacent to Malinda.



Moving forward the M1, M36 and M47 pegmatites will be the main immediate focus of the infill drilling at Malinda.



Soil sampling and mapping at Yinnetharra has been ongoing for some time with the ultimate objective of evolving our understanding of all Delta tenures in order to keep a constant flow of new lithium prospects in the pipeline. Soil sampling so far has defined good coherent lithium anomalies at Jamesons, Calypso East and Malinda South. These targets will be drilled once heritage clearances are received for these specific areas.



Mt Ida Update



Lithium and gold drilling is ongoing at Mt Ida; grade controlling Au-Li pits for higher confidence, particularly in the vicinity of the top of the Sister Sam orebody, and converting deeper down-plunge inferred resources into the Indicated category for meaningful inclusion into feasibility studies. Interestingly, shallow intercepts of lithium have been observed at Timoni with 7m @ 1.1% Li2O in drill hole AURD010 from 35m, which is outside of the current resource for Timoni.



The Baldock 086 lode has consistently delivered impressive high-grade gold results, and with grade control drilling set to conclude in 4 weeks, a model update is planned to transition a significant volume of the current 086 lode resource into the measured and indicated category.



Mineralogical studies are ongoing at Mt Ida with the ultimate goal of providing a high definition mineralogical block model to help schedule processing. Results to date all indicate a total spodumene:lepidolite ratio throughout the resource of 65-60%:35-40%.



Delta Lithium

James Croser, Managing Director

+61 8 6109 0104

info@deltalithium.com.au



Investor/Media Enquiries

Citadel-MAGNUS

Michael Weir +61 402 347 032

Jono van Hazel +61 411 564 969



About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.

