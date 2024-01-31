

FY24 Q2 Quarterly Report

Melbourne, Jan 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) provide the quarterly activities report for the period ending December 2023.



Highlights:



- Sales revenue of $1.8 million, up 96%

- Production of 0.16 PJ equivalent, up 60%

- Cash and equivalents at 31 December of $3.9 million



Managing Director's comment



"The December quarter results highlight the uplift given by Odin-1 production. Production increased 60%, and revenue 96%, notwithstanding being offline for a significant part of the quarter due to scheduled downstream maintenance. Odin-1 has performed steadily and strongly since coming online in September and reinforced our view of the significant potential of the field. Odin-1 is supplying into an attractive gas sales agreement and we are evaluating opportunities to better leverage the field's capabilities."



