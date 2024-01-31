  Vintage Energy Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General
FY24 Q2 Quarterly Report
FY24 Q2 Quarterly Report

Melbourne, Jan 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (googlechartASX:VEN) provide the quarterly activities report for the period ending December 2023.

Highlights:

- Sales revenue of $1.8 million, up 96%
- Production of 0.16 PJ equivalent, up 60%
- Cash and equivalents at 31 December of $3.9 million

Managing Director's comment

"The December quarter results highlight the uplift given by Odin-1 production. Production increased 60%, and revenue 96%, notwithstanding being offline for a significant part of the quarter due to scheduled downstream maintenance. Odin-1 has performed steadily and strongly since coming online in September and reinforced our view of the significant potential of the field. Odin-1 is supplying into an attractive gas sales agreement and we are evaluating opportunities to better leverage the field's capabilities."

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YX8SH204


About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy LtdVintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

https://twitter.com/vintage_energy https://www.facebook.com/vintageenergy/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/13596578/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

Don Murchland
Investor relations
+61 439 300 932
don.murchland@vintageenergy.com.au



Link: FY24 Q2 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B

Related Companies
Vintage Energy Ltd cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

Vintage Energy Ltd


Read More About Vintage Energy Ltd