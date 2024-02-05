

Transaction Update - Special Dividend Determination

Sydney, Feb 5, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ) advises that the Symbio board has determined to pay a fully franked special dividend of 35 cents per Symbio share (Agreed Dividend), conditional on the scheme of arrangement under which Aussie Broadband Limited has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Symbio (Scheme).



If the Scheme is approved by Symbio shareholders at the scheme meeting on 7 February 2024 (Scheme Meeting), and all other conditions precedent, including court approval of the Scheme, are satisfied or waived (if applicable), the Agreed Dividend is expected to be paid on the implementation date for the Scheme (currently expected to be 28 February 2024) to Symbio shareholders registered as at 5.00pm on 19 February 2024 (Agreed Dividend Record Date).



Scheme consideration



Following determination of the Agreed Dividend, if the Scheme becomes effective, Symbio shareholders who hold their Symbio shares on both the Agreed Dividend Record Date and as at 5.00pm on 21 February 2024 (Scheme Record Date) will receive:



- Scheme consideration which implies a value of approximately $2.66264 (being $3.01264 less the amount of the Agreed Dividend) per Symbio share;



- a fully franked Agreed Dividend of 35 cents per Symbio share held on the Agreed Dividend Record Date; and



- franking credits that will attach to the Agreed Dividend of a potential value of 15 cents per Symbio share.



Further information about the Scheme is contained in the Scheme Booklet released to the ASX on 22 December 2023 (Scheme Booklet).



Scheme Meeting



The Scheme Meeting is scheduled to be held virtually at 11.00am (Sydney time) on 7 February 2024. Symbio encourages all Symbio shareholders to vote on the Scheme by attending the Scheme Meeting via the online platform at:

https://meetings.linkgroup.com/SYMScheme24

or by appointing a proxy, attorney or, in the case of corporate shareholders, a corporate representative, to attend and ote on their behalf. If you cannot attend, you are strongly encouraged to appoint a proxy ahead of the Scheme Meeting.



To be valid, proxy forms must be received by 11:00am (Sydney time) on 5 February 2024. Please refer to the Scheme Booklet for additional information regarding the Scheme Meeting, including how to attend and vote at the meeting (including by proxy).



Symbio Board recommendation



The Symbio Board unanimously recommends that Symbio shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal, and subject to the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Symbio shareholders.



For full details, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YR96I21H





About Symbio Holdings Limited





Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

Related Companies