

Yinnetharra and Mt Ida Exploration Update

Perth, Feb 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) is pleased to announce an update for drilling activities at both its 100% owned Lithium Projects at Yinnetharra and Mt Ida, in the Gascoyne region and Goldfields region of Western Australia respectively.



- The Yinnetharra Lithium Project is an early stage exploration project that covers a large 505km2 area within the Gascoyne Lithium Province of Western Australia



o Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) of 25.7Mt @ 1% Li2O reported in December 2023



o This MRE is located within a 1.6km section of the 40km strike length of Delta's prospective stratigraphy at the broader Yinnetharra Lithium Project.



o Drilling at the next target area (Jameson) is scheduled to commence in the current Quarter



- The Mt Ida Lithium Project is located in the Goldfields region of Western Australia



o Existing MRE of 14.6Mt @ 1.2% Li2O reported in October 2023



o Additional Gold MRE of 3.1Mt @ 4.1 g/t Au for 412 koz reported in November 2023



o Initial Open Pit Phase 1 is shovel ready with all environmental and mining permits in place



Four drill rigs are currently undertaking drilling activities onsite at Yinnetharra with extensive field work being undertaken across both projects.



At Yinnetharra, new drilling assay results show further high-grade mineralisation from the M1, M36 and M47 pegmatites at Malinda. Recent extensional drilling has shown the M1 and M36 pegmatites both have a strike extent of 1.6km and are both open along strike. A total of 5 mineralised pegmatites were included in the maiden resource estimate reported in December 2023.



At Mt Ida, further infill drilling assay results exceed expectations with thicker and higher grade than expected intercepts for both Lithium and gold intercepted, including an additional pegmatite that sits within the Sister Sam pit area and is mineralised from surface.



Commenting on the results Managing Director, James Croser said;



"Our exploration success carries on at Yinnetharra and Mt Ida, as Delta continues to build confidence in our geological models, both within and outside the existing MRE's.



The team at Yinnetharra has 4 rigs in at Malinda, and is diligently and systematically mapping and doing soils across the wide expanse of our project tenure including early reconnaissance at Lyons River. All this to build up multiple additional firm targets along and adjacent to our 40kms+ strike of target lithology.



Heritage surveys to commence next week at Jamesons will enable us to mobilise a drill to that very prospective target in short order.



And at Mt Ida, pleasing results with consistent Lithium grades and widths in resdef drilling. And everyone loves high-grade gold assays!"



Yinnetharra Exploration



Ongoing drilling at the Yinnetharra Project has continued to demonstrate thick continuous lithium mineralisation from surface. Drilling has been utilising three (3) Reverse Circulation (RC) rigs and one (1) Diamond Drill (DD) rig, testing Malinda pegmatites along strike and down dip.



Wide spaced step out drilling has been used to define the edges of known pegmatites at Malinda.



Pegmatites are forming shallow dipping sheets within which thickened zones (up to 70m thick in places) that contain spodumene have a shallow easterly plunge, with emplacement and morphology of the pegmatites controlled by a series of structures and contacts between amphibolite and schist units.



The Malinda target represents only a very small area of the 40km strike length at Yinnetharra. Heritage surveys are planned to commence in the coming week focusing on the Jamesons prospect with drilling of that prospect due to commence shortly after Heritage surveys and POW approvals.



Drilling results from the Malinda Prospect show thick, consistent, and strike extensive pegmatite bodies



Drilling on site at the Malinda Lithium Prospect is focussing on defining and extending known pegmatites and searching for additional pegmatites.



Pegmatites are open to the east with a diamond drill rig dedicated to testing easterly extents.



Multiple positions south of the main Malinda footprint are being followed up with RC drilling.



Broad spaced slimline RC drilling is being undertaken around the outside of the Malinda footprint where cover prevents surface geochemical sampling from being effective.



A heritage survey is due to start next week at the Jamesons prospect, with drilling due to start shortly after to test outcropping pegmatites, bearing high-grade coarse spodumene rock chips up to 4.1% Li2O.



Mt Ida Exploration



Infill Drilling results from Mt Ida outlined an additional pegmatite within the Sister Sam area that is lithium mineralised from surface as well as demonstrating thicker than anticipated pegmatite intercepts.



Infill gold drilling from the Meteor North and Baldock 086 continue to demonstrate excellent high grade near surface results.



